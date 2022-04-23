Homeland Party spokesman Sos Hakobyan referred to a video posted on the Internet titled “Vanetsyan’s aide Aram Grigoryan distributes money to participate in protests.”
“The video about Aram Grigoryan is old չի it was not made in Freedom Square (Demirchyan Street, Lovers’ Park).
That’s a side. As usual, beggars approach Aram for help (the locals are familiar with their faces).
“I will not comment on this ‘potential’ issue anymore, and I clearly warn the Nikolai media that after this post, if you do not remove your devilish materials about bringing a person to Freedom Square with money, we will talk to you in court,” Hakobyan said.
