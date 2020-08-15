‘If you croak we don’t care’: Brutality in Belarus

Victims of authorities brutality in Belarus have actually informed the BBC about their experiences of the crackdown after the contested re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

There have actually been numerous grievances of authorities poundings and other abuses that might total up to abuse.

The opposition implicates Mr Lukashenko – in power for 26 years – of taking success on 9 August, in an election extensively criticised for an absence of openness and muzzling of dissent. Hundreds of individuals consisting of numerous authorities have actually been harmed in demonstrations extraordinary for modern-day Belarus.

Most victims talked to by BBC Russian decreased to offer their complete names, fearing persecution by the authorities. Here are excerpts from their eyewitness descriptions in Minsk.

Warning: you might discover a few of the accounts listed below troubling.