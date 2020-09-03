If you choose virtual learning for your kids, you’ll likely be disqualified from expanded paid leave from the government

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, schools across the country have given parents the option: send your child back to in-person school a few days a week or keep your student at home. As the school year starts, families have made the decision based on their jobs, access to childcare, and level of comfort in placing their child in a group.

Recently released guidance from the Department of Labor, however, places a new burden on parents who have taken the most cautious route. If a school is open for any in-person instruction, but families have opted to keep their kids at home for entirely virtual learning, those parents will no longer be eligible for emergency paid leave for childcare as outlined in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The Department of Labor clarified its interpretation of the legislation in a paragraph posted Thursday on its Frequently Asked Questions page about the law. “You are not eligible to take paid leave under the FFCRA because your child’s school is not ‘closed’ due to COVID–19 related reasons; it is open for your child to attend,” the department wrote. “FFCRA leave is not available to take care of a child whose school is open for in-person attendance. If your child is home not because his or her school is closed, but because you have…

