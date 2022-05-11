Home Armenia If you came to power by closing the street, paralyzing the country,... Armenia If you came to power by closing the street, paralyzing the country, do not condemn those who try to close the street and paralyze the country against you. “Square” |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - May 11, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail If you came to power by closing the street, paralyzing the country, do not condemn those who try to close the street and paralyze the country against you. “Square” |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Photovoltaic stations are being installed in the border Berd community Morning Armenia Threatening to use violence, he tried to hit the police on the head Morning Armenia “BMW” and “Mitsubishi Pajero” cars collided. Died in one passenger seat of a BMW car Morning Recent Posts In case of larger rallies, the police will not have a direct physical opportunity... Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Leave MGK’s Home All Cozy and Close New York City retailers bet on the return of workers, tourists, and shoppers to... Kim Kardashian Says Relationship With Pete Was Unplanned Avian Flu Outbreak In St. Louise County Becomes The 6th Case In Missouri Most Popular Mike Tyson Not Charged For The Plane Incident Mike Tyson won't be charged in connection with an incident on an airplane last month, the San Mateo County (California) District Attorney announced Tuesday. "We... Operation Mincemeat: A Short Review Operation Mincemeat looks like a proper British spy drama and for the most part, well, it is. It’s based on the true story of... The struggle for the name continues, there is no despair. “Homeland” A video was published on the Facebook page of the "Homeland" party."The struggle for the name continues, there is no despair. The struggle... The company of the NA Chief of Staff signed 13 contracts with state bodies... In 2022, "Argavand Furniture" LLC, owned by the Chief of Staff of the National Assembly Vahan Naribekyan, signed a total of 13 contracts with... “We are fighting for the homeland, and every price is worth paying for that... Taron Manukyan, the son of Gegham Manukyan, a deputy of the NA "Armenia" faction, has been arrested, lawyer Abgar Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook...