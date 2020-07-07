If You Are Thinking About Voting For Biden In 2020, Read This First

I don’t think former vice president and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win in November, but let me predict what the Democrats can do if they win the White House and Congress in the fall.

They will enact hate speech legislation which makes it a crime to publicly utter hate speech. How bad can that be, you might ask? Well, it will likely be a crime to criticize or question affirmative action. To claim that the culture of the ghetto has something regarding the problems of the ghetto.

To suggest that the racial disparities in incarceration might be because of crime rates, all which will be a crime. Only officially approved speech about race will be permitted. To encourage the Supreme Court to have with this system, the Democrats will haul out a vintage favorite and threaten to pack the Court. That will be the new normal.

ONE PARTY RULE

Democrats will aggressively pursue “one-party rule” by co-opting the election system. “Mail-in ballots for every registered voter” even though 358 counties in this country have more registered voters than people of voting age. Voter fraud can be rampant and the Democrats will establish one-party tyrannical rule.

They will co-opt the Judicial system by adding two liberal judges to SCOTUS so that NOTHING they want will undoubtedly be deemed unconstitutional.

We will become a communist vassal state of China.

TEARING DOWN HISTORY

Tearing down statues is not a metaphor. The cancel culture warriors try to expunge ab muscles ideas that those people bequeathed to us. The devaluation of Confederate generals isn’t the goal of this movement. If it were, statues of Washington, Grant, Teddy Roosevelt, St Junipero Serra, as well as other members of our founding fathers wouldn’t normally even be looked at for outrage.

But Candidate Joe wants the standard of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Lyndon B. Johnson, Martin Luther King Jr, Barack Obama, and Rosa Parks. Does that he not realize that without the ideals and the machine if the federal government left to us by those men whose memory he really wants to be erased there could have been no Rosa Parks, LBJ, Obama, or King.

And if the nihilists succeed, there never will again. The most useful that I could say for Candidate Joe is he is a fool!

FULFILLING CAMPAIGN PROMISES

I have serious doubts that Joe Biden will probably deliver on many of his promises for his purported version of normal. I simply can’t see this man as a person who cares about social justice or the economic inequities in this country. Even a guy who’s more honest like Obama has flipped flopped so many times on gay marriage.

All politicians lie, but Biden is the form of guy that will tell the facts to the center-right or his Wall Street friends rather than the left so honestly there really isn’t a very good reason to vote for Biden even if you value social justice.

Remember, incumbents are hard to vote out and you will be stuck with Biden for eight years.

THE CLEAR CHOICE IS TRUMP

President Trump’s four years have already been filled will 92% negative coverage by the media, consistent illegal leaks of classified information from U.S. government employees, an unscrupulous coup attempt by the outgoing administration and its own FBI/CIA/DNI/DOJ leaders, a corrupt Special Counsel investigation, and a phony impeachment.

And yet, throughout all of this, the President worked tirelessly to create us a roaring economy, renewed U.S. manufacturing, rebuilt military, energy independence, reduced illegal entry at the southern border, record low unemployment rates and much more. Imagine what he might have done if he hadn’t had to fight his or her own government to accomplish what’s right for the American people.

The Deep State still exists, and we are in need of four more years for him to defeat it.

HERE’S A STARK REMINDER

A serious reminder to people voting only four months from now; for many years, a lot of us fought or served as a shield to save you from the murderous socialist slave states, and if you blunder in to becoming one under the Democrats, there will be no one to bail you out.

