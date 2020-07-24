If You Are In Public And Over 2-Years-Old Without A Mask, You Could Be Fined Up To $1,000

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser provided an order Wednesday that declared anybody older than two-years-old not using a mask could be fined as much as $1,000

“Basically what it says is, if you leave home, you should wear a mask,” Bowser stated at an interview. “This means, if you’re waiting for a bus, you must have on a mask. If you are ordering food at a restaurant, you must have on a mask. If you’re sitting in a cubicle in an open office, you must have on a mask.”

Mayor Bowser reveals brand-new mayoral order on masks. “In most cases, if you are outside of your house, you should have a mask on,” she states. “This is for emphasis … if you are going out, wear a mask.” pic.twitter.com/BtBGh4PJlQ — Amanda Michelle Gómez &#x 1f1f2; &#x 1f1fd; &#x 1f1f5; &#x 1f1ed; (@amanduhgomez) July 22, 2020

Mayor Bowser problems decree

Bowser’s workplace provided a news release in March threatening fines of as much as $5,000 and 90 days in prison for people who breached her stay-at-home order.

“Today, due to an increasing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Washington, DC and across the region and the nation, Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a stay-at-home order for the District of Columbia,” it checked out. “This order reinforces the Mayor’s direction to residents to stay at home except to perform essential activities.”

Bowser stated herself, “Our message remains the same: stay home. Staying at home is the best way to flatten the curve and protect yourself, your family, and our entire community from COVID-19. Many people want to know how they can help right now, and for most people this is how – by staying home.”

The brand-new order checks out as follows, “Persons must wear a mask in the common areas of apartments, condominiums and cooperatives. Businesses, office buildings, and other establishments open to members of the public shall post signage on their exterior doors stating that a person may not enter unless the person is wearing a mask.”

One job. Wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/740SCRr0eo — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 15, 2020

“In addition, the business, office building, or other establishment shall exclude or attempt to eject persons who are not wearing masks or who remove their required masks,” the order states. “Employers shall provide masks to their employees.”

The order continued, “Persons leaving their residences shall wear a mask when they are likely to come into contact with another person, such as being within six feet of another person for more than a fleeting time; and persons who are operating or a passenger in a taxi or a vehicle that is part of a Transportation Network Company, or who are a passenger on or operator of any form of public transit in the District, including a bus, subway, streetcar, shuttle bus or van, or school bus, must wear a mask at all such times.”

BREAKING: Mayor Bowser to broaden the mask order in Washington, D.C. “Basically what it says is if you leave home, you should wear a mask,” she stated, keeping in mind exceptions for kids under 3 and energetic workout — Fenit Nirappil (@Fenit N) July 22, 2020

Here are the exceptions

Here is a list of exceptions to the law included in the order.

“A individual is a resident or visitor in a personal house or house; an individual is in fact eating, drinking, or lawfully smoking cigarettes; an individual is participated in energetic outside workout and is keeping social range of a minimum of 6 (6) feet from each other individual; an individual remains in the water at a pool; an individual remains in an enclosed workplace that nobody else is allowed to get in; an individual is aged 2 (2) years of ages or more youthful;

an individual is not able to use a mask due to a medical condition or special needs, or is physically not able to get rid of a mask;

an individual is providing a speech for broadcast or an audience, supplied nobody is within 6 feet of the speaker; a deaf or tough of hearing individual requires to check out the lips of a speaker; the devices needed for a task prevents the using of a mask and the individual is using that devices, or when using a mask would threaten public security, or an individual has actually been legally asked to get rid of the mask for facial acknowledgment functions.”