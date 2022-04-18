A1 +. Ekaterina is a Russian tourist who has been in Yerevan for 2 weeks already. He says he came to Armenia to unwind ․ “I came here alone, and before I came I did not have enough real communication, but it is here, so come to Yerevan if you are alone.”
Ekaterina also liked the Armenian cuisine very much ․ “I like Armenian cuisine very much, because I like meat, I like dolma. All my friends who came to Armenia gained 3-4 kilograms, because they eat Armenian dishes, it is very good. It must be said, come to Armenia, because here is a very good country, very good nature, there is always something to do here. If you are thinking whether to come or not, then I advise you to come. ”
