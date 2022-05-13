If we work properly, we will not take even one gram of water from Syan for irrigation. The water of the reservoirs will be completely sufficient. Otherwise, there is an impression that there is a special task to dry the water, Hrach Berberyan, chairman of the Agrarian-Peasant Union NGO, told Aysor.am, referring to the statement of Garnik Petrosyan, former RA Deputy Minister of Agriculture, that the water shortage in the forest is about 300 million cubic meters. The level has decreased by 25 centimeters compared to the previous year.

“The condition of the river is simply ridiculous, because due to the defective or deliberately defective operation of the irrigation system last year, the Water Committee had to apply to the National Assembly to release more water from the lake than prescribed. Permission was granted, water was released from the S. again for irrigation.

But it turned out to be inappropriate, as the precipitation last year was enough to fill the reservoirs. Unfortunately, it turned out that the reservoirs were not full. Question: Where does that water go? “The Prime Minister knows very well that the reservoirs are emptying the HPPs, and everyone is persistently silent about it,” Berberyan said.

Our interlocutor stressed that he has said many times, and now he says that the reservoirs are for the villagers, not for energy purposes.

“It turns out that they either do not care about agriculture or they solve some issues with hydropower plants. The water goes for 12 months a year. “Of course, there are HPPs that do not harm the reservoirs at all, but there are also HPPs that are directly” sitting “on the waters of the reservoirs,” said the chairman of the “Agrarian-Peasant Union” NGO.

