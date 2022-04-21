Home Armenia “If we sit at home and just write statuses, nothing will happen”... Armenia “If we sit at home and just write statuses, nothing will happen” ․ Arsen Grigoryan (Mro) in Freedom Square | Morning By Thomas Delong - April 21, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “If we sit at home and just write statuses, nothing will happen” ․ Arsen Grigoryan (Mro) in Freedom Square | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Zakharova accused the United States and France of paralyzing the Minsk Group Morning Armenia It is not about “selling the property of the Ministry of Defense”, but about the territories, property or infrastructure not used by the Ministry... Armenia “I can not take territory from Yerkrapah, our approach is to keep our country” ․ Arush Arushanyan (Video) |: Morning Recent Posts Gloria Allred bemoans ‘an underground railroad’ for Texas abortions WaPo sues State Department for access to diplomatic cables regarding coronavirus What problems can sneezing suggest? Diagnosis and treatment tips from ENT “It’s good to be back!” | Romelu Lukaku describes his feelings on returning to... The last thing the Fed wants to do is ‘spook the market’ says strategist... Most Popular Former member of the Verkhovna Rada applied to the President of the Russian Federation... Former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ilya Kiva has applied to Russian President Vladimir Putin for political asylum and citizenship of the... Serbia demands data from Ukraine and Switzerland on people who make false bomb alerts Serbia has demanded from Ukraine, Switzerland and other countries the data of those who sound false alarms about bombs placed on Serbian planes, airports... “I am deprived of liberty this year by a” special assignment. ” Mamikon... Vanadzor Mayor Mamikon Aslanyan appealed to the people of Vanadzor from the penitentiary institution. "Dear citizens of Vanadzor, every year your humble servant took part... The digitalization of pre-trial proceedings in criminal cases is starting RA Deputy Prosecutor General Gorg Baghdasaryan received Aharon Mkrtchyan, Head of the State System Modernization Program, and Arman Vatyan, Representative of the World Bank. Issues... The apathetic state of the nation is similar to the well-known phenomenon in science... The Armenian society continues to remain in apathy ում avoids actively going to Freedom Square, as it has been seriously disappointed several times after...