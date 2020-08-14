‘If we need new blood, I’ll be the first to go’ – Pique admits Barca must change after hitting ‘rock-bottom’

The protector thinks no one in the Blaugrana team must be spared from examination as he reeled from Friday’s record reverse

Gerard Pique confessed that Barcelona need wholesale modifications to prevent future embarrassments like that suffered at the hands of Bayern Munich – even if it implies his own days at the club are numbered.

The extremely expected Champions League quarter last in between 2 of Europe’s greatest clubs developed into a procession for Bayern, who waltzed to an 8- 2 knocking over the unluckyBlaugrana

Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho both netted two times, the latter scoring 2 late objectives versus his moms and dad club, while Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski likewise made the scoresheet for the Bundesliga champs.

Only Luis Suarez in turn handled to break through the Bayern defence, with Barca’s other objective coming thanks to a freak error by David Alaba in turning Jordi Alba’s cross previous his own goalkeeper.

Pique did not mince his words after the last whistle as he contacted Barcelona to make hard choices following their awkward defeat.

“Shame is the word. You can’t play like that, you can’t play in Europe like that,” the protector fired to Movistar after the video game in Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz.

“It is neither the first, nor the 2nd, nor the …