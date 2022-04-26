Arsen Babayan, a member of the Homeland Party council, wrote that according to the latest information received, Martin Badalyan (Kanaker-Zeytun Police Department), Arthur Harutyunyan և Tigran Gharibyan (Center Police Department) were illegally arrested at the Abovyan-Koryun intersection.

“The arrest footage shows that the officers of the special police battalion had no legal grounds to arrest these people, and that the illegal arrest was carried out using brutal physical force.

In particular, the driver of the car of the awareness action, who did not show any resistance, was thrown to the floor using severe physical force when getting out of the car.

If we have an ombudsman, we call his attention.

At the same time, I would like to inform you that the lawyers have already been sent to police stations on their own initiative, “Arsen Babayan wrote.