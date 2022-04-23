Armenians around the world and progressive humanity will commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide tomorrow. Commemorative events and conferences are held in different countries of the world on the eve of the 107th anniversary. Mankind can not and has no right to forget or turn around the genocide committed in the Ottoman Empire, as a result of which in 1915-1923. More than 1.5 million Armenians were killed, hundreds of thousands were displaced, and the demographic picture of Western Armenia changed radically. According to Armin Wegner, “Armenians were dying with all the deaths in the world.”

105 years after the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian people in Artsakh faced another genocidal operation, this time by Azerbaijan, which was fully supported by Turkey.

US Congressman Jim Costa, co-author of the Armenian Genocide Education Act, tweeted: “Although the horrors of the Armenian Genocide can never be eradicated, we can ensure that future generations will never forget. I am proud to join my colleagues as a co-author of the Armenian Genocide Education Act. ”

Referring to the project, Congressman Malone emphasized. “If we do not learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it. That is why I am proud to present the Armenian Genocide Education Law to accurately and effectively teach the horrors and lessons of the Armenian Genocide. ”

Congressman Bilirakis, in his turn, noted. “Our darkest moments of the human race came at a time when those best aware of the situation stood in silence, justifying their passivity and allowing injustice and persecution to prevail. We need to recognize the atrocities of the past in order to hopefully prevent them in the future. “One of the best ways to achieve this is through education and awareness, which is why I am proud to present the Armenian Genocide Education Act with Carolyn Maloney.”

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has formed a coalition of community organizations of more than a dozen organizations, including Greek, Assyrian, Kurdish, Jewish and other organizations. These organizations also actively support the project of allocating funds for the teaching of the Armenian Genocide in the Congress.

