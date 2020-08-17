If Trump loses and won’t leave, it could get ugly(opinion)

Maybe he is simply attempting to upset his challengers. What if he isn’t? How would America handle the unmatched rejection of a beat president declining to quit power?

The tranquil and voluntary governmental shift is among the long-lasting magnificences of American democracy. The precedent was developed by George Washington, who declined to run for a 3rd term in spite of pressure to do so in 1789.

No American president has actually ever looked for to maintain the presidency after losing an election. There have actually been lots of close elections in governmental history such as the Kennedy-Nixon race in 1960 and the Bush-Gore contest in 2000.

In the 1960 race Nixon fans groused that citizen scams they declared was managed by Lyndon Johnson fans in Texas and Mayor Daley’s Democratic device in Chicago slanted a really close race to John F.Kennedy Despite these suspicions, Nixon quickly dropped any scams difficulty and enthusiastically accepted Kennedy’s ascension to the presidency.