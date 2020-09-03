If Trump Comes to NYC He ‘Better Have An Army’ To Protect Him

On Wednesday,New York Gov Andrew Cuomo generally stated that Donald Trump ought to fear for his security if he returns to New York City in action to a story that the President desires to pull federal funds from “lawless” cities consisting of New York.

Cuomo stated throughout an emergency situation press rundown,“He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him.”

Is Cuomo Threatening Trump?

Cuomo continued, even duplicating himself in his tirade, “He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City, people don’t want to have anything to do with him.”

The guv questioned the legality of Trump’s five-page memo purchasing an evaluation of federal funds that can be stopped from going difficulty areas like New York City, Portland, Seattle and Washington, DC.

“It is more of the same from him,” Cuomo roared. “It’s political, it is gratuitous. And it’s illegal. But it is another attempt to kill New York City.”

“President Ford said drop dead,” the guv included. “President …