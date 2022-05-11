The Armenian Internet is flooded with material that means hatred and violence. Ոստիկանությունը խիստ անհամաչափ գործողություններ է կիրառում ցուցարարների եւ լրագրողների (նաեւ՝ «Առավոտի») հանդեպ, ցուցարարները երբեմն հոգեբանական եւ ֆիզիկական բռնություն են իրականացնում իրենց հետ չհամաձայնողների դեմ, իշխանության կողմնակիցները մասամբ ինքնաբուխ, մասամբ նաեւ կազմակերպված ձեւով, փորձում են սրել իրավիճակը փողոցում: The parties do not admit their own flaws and shout about the flaws of the other, their goal is not public peace and solidarity, but an information war over who will “win” whom, who will be the most convincing monster by attaching angelic wings to his supporters.

The government has a lot of administrative and forceful levers to suppress the opposition protest, as well as to organize provocations. The levers of the opposition, for obvious reasons, are more limited. So far, the organizers of the demonstrations have not been able to unite all the citizens who see the danger hanging over Artsakh and Armenia. I suppose that there are thousands of Armenians who realize this danger, even understand that the current situation is primarily the result of the incompetent policy of the current government, and yet those citizens do not join the street protests.

What should be done to make the ranks of the protesters’ supporters grow (let me say at once that I do not have such a desire, I am just analyzing the situation). First, Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan must publicly declare that they will never again hold any position, any position in the executive and the legislature. Then the RPA, the ARF Dashnaktsutyun and other opposition parties must admit that by 2018, a system was created that humiliated the people, particularly the tax, customs and other state bodies, simply suffocating our citizens engaged in small and medium-sized businesses. they must condemn that system and somehow convince people that there will be no return to that system. They should condemn any violence perpetrated by the protesters and call on the police to severely punish those who commit such violence. I think they should also stop calling their opponents “Turks”.

Recently, one of the protesters stated that half of the residents of Shirak and Ararat are Turks. It is not only insulting for those residents, but also expels all thinking people from the opposition. Or maybe thinking people do not need them? In that case, they are no different from the current populist government.

Aram ABRAHAMYAN