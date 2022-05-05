“If there had been a secret for so long, had it just been revealed?” “It was another manipulation,” said Gegham Manukyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, in a briefing with journalists today, referring to the question of what revelation Nikol Pashinyan was hinting at during the chaos created in the parliament yesterday.

Gegham Manukyan denied the information that the deputies of the opposition factions left the hall because Pashinyan had “threatened” to make a revelation.

“From the beginning we had decided to publish our demand for his resignation, Armen Rustamyan should have responded, after that we should have left. All our colleagues responded to Nikol Pashinyan’s outbursts with what was heard in France Square and all over Armenia: Nicole, traitor ․ “This is it.”

It should be reminded that after yesterday’s incident, Gegham Manukyan also insisted in a briefing with journalists that they had no problem avoiding.

As for Pashinyan’s statement yesterday that on the first day of the war he announced in the parliament that the price of ending the war was agreeing to leave Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan, Gegham Manukyan said ․ “During the war, Nikol Pashinyan talks one thing with the extra-parliamentary forces, publishes something else on the air, so he is a liar. He is just a chronic liar. ”

Luiza SUKIASYAN