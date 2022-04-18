According to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, if the “Zangezur Corridor” put forward by Azerbaijan becomes a reality, Armenia will have a problem of territorial integrity. This is mentioned in the response of the Prime Minister’s Office addressed to “Azatutyun”.

Speaking in the National Assembly on April 13 during the discussion of the 2021 performance report of the Government program, Pashinyan stated. “I could not convince myself because I understood that Robert Kocharyan was not exaggerating at all when he announced that Armenia also has a problem of territorial integrity.”

“Azatutyun” sent a request to the Prime Minister’s Office, asking to clarify what the head of the government meant.

“The Prime Minister meant that in the early 1990s, during the first Karabakh war, the Republic of Armenia had territorial losses. “Besides, in 2021, the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, the Sotk-Khoznavar section, was violated due to the invasion of Azerbaijani units,” reads the response of the Prime Minister’s Office.

To the question of “Azatutyun” whether Armenia will have a problem of territorial integrity in case of implementation of the “Zangezur Corridor” put forward by Azerbaijan, the answer is short – “yes”.

The media outlet also asked to clarify, speaking about the territorial integrity of Armenia, whether the Prime Minister meant the issue of the Armenian enclave in Azerbaijan during the Soviet years.

“Yes, considering the Artsvashen enclave, the fact that tens of kilometers of Armenian territory from the Tavush region, thousands of hectares of arable land are under the control of Azerbaijan,” the answer reads.