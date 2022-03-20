Today, in a live telegram, answering citizens’ questions, RPA Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan spoke about why the RPA did not recognize Artsakh’s independence during his rule. Armen Ashotyan explained that negotiations were taking place in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group, and if at that time Armenia recognized the independence of Artsakh, a war would start, Armenia would be wrong in the eyes of the world, the Minsk Group and the negotiations would end.

And why did the RPA government not do that during the four-day war in 2016, Armen Ashotyan reminds that then, on the third day of the war, Serzh Sargsyan invited the ambassadors of the OSCE member states accredited to Armenia and said that if a few more days The war lasted, we know Artsakh. 1.5 days later the war ended. According to Armen Ashotyan, the war ended due to the will and endurance of our army, soldiers, but also this diplomatic step of President Serzh Sargsyan had a great impact.

The speaker noted that during the 44-day war, the RA government got several legitimate opportunities to recognize Artsakh. These were the times when Azerbaijan was violating the three ceasefire agreements reached with the intervention of the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group member states. In his opinion, if Nikol Pashinyan had recognized the independence of Artsakh then, we would have a recognized Artsakh now and we would not have the current situation when Nikol tries to hand over to Azerbaijan with the help of the Minsk Group what he did not hand over within 44 days. We are talking about five proposals submitted by Azerbaijan to normalize relations with Armenia, on which Armenia has applied to the Minsk Group with a request to start negotiations.

Nelli GRIGORYAN