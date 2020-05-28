If the US doesn’t respond to Iran’s challenge, its reputation is on the line – Middle East Monitor

Fully-loaded Iranian oil tankers roam the oceans of the world and move by way of strategic straits and waterways heading for 2 important locations: Venezuela and China. In doing so, they’re disregarding the sanctions imposed on Iran by the US and, together with the different focused international locations, are collaborating in unprecedented defiance of the self-proclaimed best nation in the world. The Trump administration in Washington, in the meantime, merely isn’t reacting at the second, regardless of boasting of its personal resolve and firmness. So what is going on?

From Iran’s perspective, the resolution to function tankers falls inside two interrelated contexts: the first is Tehran’s insistence on breaking the embargo and overcoming US sanctions, no matter the price, in addition to its rejection of America’s hunger coverage which Washington is pursuing in the identify of “extreme pressure”. The second is Tehran’s conviction that Donald Trump, who is drowning underneath his failure to handle the coronavirus pandemic, the financial recession and unprecedented unemployment charges, seems to be a lame duck president simply months earlier than the subsequent election; he appears to be incapable of taking any critical motion. This technique is positively a danger on Iran’s half, however it is a calculated danger as a part of the assaults on tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, in addition to the bombing of Aramco amenities in Saudi Arabia’s Khurais and Abqaiq.

As far as the Americans are involved, the Trump administration seems to concern the repercussions of hitting or detaining tankers, particularly since Tehran has despatched clear alerts that it’ll reciprocate if any such motion occurs. It has already adopted its phrases with actions when it seized two British ships in response to London detaining an Iranian ship in the Strait of Gibraltar en route to the Syrian port of Tartus. That day, Britain’s standing was broken, and its authorities was compelled to again down; the Iranian tanker, in the meantime, was in a position to full its voyage to Syria.

Iran doesn’t care if escalation with Washington reaches the “cliff edge”, which could nicely be precisely what it needs. This might be why it opted to ship its tankers to the Caribbean, a route crammed with America’s mates, fleets and bases from Hormuz by way of the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea, Bab Al-Mandab, the Red Sea and the Suez Canal earlier than reaching the Mediterranean after which the Atlantic. If it will get away with its defiance with none US response, we are able to count on to hear shouts of victory. If the relationship between the two international locations is then diminished to actions and reactions it might be a method to enhance the situations for brand new negotiations to finish the sanctions and blockade imposed by Washington. Iran is prepared to escalate, and is keen to, so long as the present unattainable state of affairs continues.

The ball is now in Washington’s courtroom. It can’t be stated that the Trump administration has exhausted all its choices and determined to clarify its view on the Iranian problem. The door is nonetheless open to punitive American motion. If the tankers will not be focused en route to their vacation spot, they might be hit on the return journey. Most predictions, nonetheless, recommend that Washington is not keen to enter right into a cycle of this type, particularly since the president already has a full schedule of potential battles and wars from China and Venezuela to coronavirus, the media and the Democrats. Most lately, Twitter has stepped into his sights.

If the Iranian problem passes with out an American response of the identical magnitude, it should encourage Tehran to throw down one other gauntlet and function extra tankers and plane. Moreover, it should encourage different events topic to US sanctions — amazingly, half of humanity is topic to various types of these sanctions — to do one thing comparable. This implies that not solely is Washington’s reputation on the line, but in addition its capacity to implement its sanctions by pressure.

This article first appeared in Arabic in Addustour on 28 May 2010

The views expressed on this article belong to the writer and don’t essentially mirror the editorial coverage of Middle East Monitor.