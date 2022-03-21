Gadgets seriously impede the normal development of children, excessive use leads to problems of attention, concentration, speech delays, says Satenik Mkrtchyan, a child psychologist at the “Yerkusov” psychological center.

“If the child is given a choice, then, yes, the children will choose natural games and contacts. gadgets deprive children of emotions. “Children up to 2.5 years old should not be left near gadgets at all, engaging a child in cartoons harms the child’s health.”

The specialist says that the second or third grade child does not need a gadget, but the parents give it because everyone behaves that way. If the parent, however, decides not to give the phone, he must explain the reasons to the child.

It is not reasonable not to give smartphones at all. The times are crucial, of course, does not mean that we should follow the unacceptable, dangerous flow, but it can also help the child to socialize, not to separate, not to isolate himself. If they watch the same movie in the classroom, forbidding the child to watch it is not a solution. If something is forbidden, an alternative must be created so that the child does not have a problem with meanings. The parent should filter the child’s choice, determine the permissible limit, discuss with the child, be sure to agree together.

As a solution, the psychologist urges parents to talk to their children often, to understand their hobbies, interests, to organize activities – clubs, games with peers, contacts, so that the child does not have time to think about gadgets. It is stressful for a child when there is no alternative, they take away the only source of interest.

When a child has a constant, constant urge for gadgets, refuses other activities, eating, studying, it means that he is addicted.

The psychologist uses the example of adults. “If the parent forbids the child to play games, he is openly engaged in it all day, no other behavior should be expected from the child. The atmosphere of the house should provide the child with contacts, if the child is bored at home, the only source of interest is the gadget, the parents are to blame. ”