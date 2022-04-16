If the price of "peace" is Artsakh, then it is not peace, statelessness, slavery

Aysor.am talked to the senior lieutenant of the reserve Nver Kirakosyan.

“Deer” did not lose, it was saved ․ It is a terrible feeling that your friends can donate the land saved at the cost of your life, at the cost of your health, and hand it over to the enemy. They do not want more peace from me, but it is clear that what is offered is not peace. A person who went through the hell of a war does not want a war, but if he has to give up Artsakh for the sake of some abstract peace, I do not accept that. What is proposed is an agenda of slavery, statelessness, but not of peace.





I refused to continue my postgraduate education and entered the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University. I wanted to become an all-powerful officer, but I needed artillery. A year later I chose the service in “Yeghnikner”, I was already married, but that did not keep me from the decision to choose the most difficult service. I went with the realization that I had to go through the most difficult way to harden my will. During the days of service, my child was born, growing up, I did not see him. I knew I had a child, but there was no emotional connection. Six months after demobilization, we already feel each other, now I feel like a full-fledged father.





In “Deer” cut off from “civilization” I discovered a new, more real political civilization for myself. A piece of bread was for everyone, yes, it was enough for everyone. Our commander was a hero before the war, he was preparing for the war every day, we were strengthening and building our house every day, from the inside out.

The war started. One big explosion is terrible, but it is not hell, the intense shelling is hell. When you realize that they are shooting to kill you, no matter how ready you are, it is hard to understand. Then it became normal. I was a platoon commander in peacetime, from the second day of the war I served as a battery commander, I was responsible for the lives of forty soldiers. Command in different days is different, in war days is different. If suddenly something happened to the soldier while changing the location, the responsibility was yours, your conscience. You can not compare the responsibility of urban, peaceful life with the responsibility of war.





During at least five episodes during the war, I was convinced that I had done the right thing in giving up postgraduate studies and coming to service. In those days, I was supposed to be there.

It was one of the days of another intensive shelling, we had already lost Mataghis, Talish, the enemy was watching us, while the artillery should not be watched. One of the platoon was under heavy shelling ․ I call and say that it is a very bad fire, they say we have to wait. I call again and say that if the staff of the given platoon does not move to the firing position of the other platoon by dawn, we will have casualties. They asked if you could organize, and I said yes. At dawn we were convinced that if we had not moved, at least fourteen people would not have survived. Of the forty people we did not have an irreversible loss, many were injured, including me. It was November 4, it was raining bullets,, torrential rain ․ three shells fell, two very close, the third fell where I had placed my weapon. There were miles between the border of life and death. I was hurt, I realized how easy it is to die, it gets dark, you do not feel anything.

They moved to Yerevan. The most difficult thing was to hear the names of your friends. When I went to the funeral of one of my closest friends from the hospital, I realized that this war would never end.

After all this, how can one dare to talk about handing over Artsakh? The foundations of the Third Republic were laid by the Artsakh movement ․ For an already troubled state, the loss of the rest of Artsakh would be a death sentence.

The enemy understands that it will not be possible just by taking it, it offers logistics, roads, if we agree, it means we are selling Artsakh, thus depriving it of any ambition, because you have already sold it, they have already paid a price for you.

You can not negotiate with a tiger if your head is in the tiger’s mouth. First you have to free your head, that is to say, resist. People must express strong disagreement with what is happening. When they say you do your job well, then you serve your state, it is not so right. In our country, just doing your job well is a luxury. There are still many people who do their job well, but while you are doing your job, your homeland is divided այդ Who needs your good work?