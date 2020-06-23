If The Left Has Anything To Do With The 2020 Election Polls, Expect Corruption

I read a poll of polls recently. It disclosed that approximately 80% of Joe Biden supporters were willing to communicate that to someone calling to ask who they might rather see elected President. In contrast, only 29% of Trump supporters would reveal their preference.

If that’s accurate, then your Biden numbers are correct and he’s likely topped out in his support.

But the Trump support is probable much higher than is being reported.

Why shouldn’t election polls be corrupt? Everything else the Left touches has been. Polls was once taken to have a snapshot with time of the public’s pulse on a problem or candidate. They are now actually used to shape public opinion. In Trump Derangement Syndrome terms, they are used to deflate us in to thinking there’s no chance he can win, so just stay home and don’t vote.

We learned this lesson the last time, and we remember why it’s so important to elect Trump to at least push away disaster for another four years. I am aware it means four more years of impeachment theater, but it’s worthwhile.

WHY ARE THE POLLS FAVORING BIDEN THIS TIME?

The reason the large polling outfits continue to show Biden with a significant lead, besides tweaking Trump’s nose, is to set the dining table for further unrest when Trump does win reelection.

Just like after Trump’s win in 2020, The Left, including the DNC and the HRC campaign, immediately went into a street-battle mode. Leftist operatives held violent street protests, riots actually, and attacked Trump supporters where they could locate them.

Trump’s reelection will trigger these anti-American fools like nothing you’ve seen prior. Maybe Nancy Pelosi (RIP!!) could have a stroke.

THE POLITICAL POLLING INDUSTRY IS DEAD

Pollsters have been so cynical and possessed of liberal biases since the first Clinton administration that no serious conservative voters just take them seriously or even look closely at them anymore. There is substantial evidence that many, or even most, individuals who answer pollster’s questions earnestly lie about their political stance and their intentions on election day.

The ONLY poll that counts any longer may be the one which is taken on election day.

EARLY SUMMARY

Polls. Are. Bunk. Period. Rigged sampling, statistical manipulation, biased reporting, pre-conceived conclusions, formulated results, all combine to produce them meaningless except as headline generators and propaganda tools. Voter turnout and legitimate voting practices determine elections, perhaps not polls.

Only cattle and sheep follow the herd.

SHOULD WE BE WORRIED?

I am a Trump supporter and hope that he wins reelection, but I still need certainly to ask the question: what exactly if that he does? He is a tremendous fighter, but at most useful he is breaking even? What do we do post-Trump? There is not any other conservative candidate that will fight the battle he’s got been fighting.

I keep saying this, but I don’t think anyone is listening. The Democrats haven’t any opposition. No one is plotting ways of counter their strategy.

We are forced to vote Republican because the alternative is a whole lot worse, but they won’t fight for all of us. Sure they’ll vote umpteen times to repeal Obamacare when it is a certainty that it won’t pass, but gosh darn it, these were just one vote shy from getting it done when they held all three branches of government.

We have to revive the Tea Party or something — we got no men on the field.

I don’t like the notion of political dynasties either but, I also don’t think Donald Trump, Jr. should really be penalized for his genes if he’s got that “fire down below.” Maybe if he was VP for some years, we’re able to see whether that fire was yet another inferno, like his father, or just a smoldering ember. After all, he has been pretty much sheltered most of his life.

WAYNE’S RECOMMENDATIONS