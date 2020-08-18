If the Eagles want Zach Ertz, they should pay him now

Tight Ends are beginning to make money. Zach Ertz requires to be among them.

George Kittle made money. Travis Kelce made money. The Philadelphia Eagles require to reveal Zach Ertz some brotherly love and pay that male.

Per FanSided’s Matt Verderame, watch on Ertz and the Eagles in the coming days and weeks. If absolutely nothing gets done, there’s a genuine opportunity the 2 sides are enjoying their last season together.

According to Spotrac, he will be making over $6.6 million this upcoming season and will be an unlimited complimentary representative in 2022 at the age of 33. This previous season, he captured 88 passes for 916 backyards (10.4 backyards per catch) and 6 goals.

His numbers dropped off a little in 2015 compared to 2018 when the Eagles won the Super Bowl, although one might argue it was his most outstanding project. thinking about the supporting cast.

Ertz is the 4th highest-paid tight end in the NFL right now behind Rob Gronkowski, Kelce, andKittle He has actually handled to be efficient and resilient as the Eagles eagerly anticipate the future in hopes of having a healthy Carson Wentz at quarterback.

Why should the Eagles provide Zach Ertz an extension?

If the Eagles extended Ertz, they ‘d likely contribute to his $12.48 million hit versus the income cap this season while possibly inflating his $12.47 million income in 2021. Hard versus …