In the opinion of Tigran Abrahamyan, a deputy of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, many people do not have a good idea of ​​what Parukh village and the Karaglkh mountain range are, in terms of territory and strategy.

According to him, during this recent advance, Azerbaijan has occupied many times more territory in the Karaglkh area than the village of Parukh with its administrative territory.

“I am writing this because, out of ignorance or intentionally, some people make the village of Parukh the subject of discussion or point of principle, but strategically different parts of the Karaglkh mountain range pose a bigger threat than Parukh itself.

The Azeris used Parukh as a crossing point, and immediately after the invasion they built bypass roads, the purpose of which was to reach different parts of Karaglkh, position themselves, strengthen, provide uninterrupted supplies and then create new problems for the viability of Artsakh.

If Azerbaijan digested this, its troops did not return to the starting points, then an unprecedented situation will be created to break the backbone of the part of Artsakh, which is under our control at the moment.

“Artsakh already had serious problems with this status և position. Azerbaijan has created a new, much more difficult situation through its new operation,” the MP wrote on his Facebook page.