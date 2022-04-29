The next march of the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan started from Freedom Square.

Member of the “Homeland” party Babken Harutyunyan said. “People, can you imagine, even the price of matches has increased in Armenia? Many of you will laugh and say, is this something to say? Without saying anything like that, this government brought our country and led it to capitulation. When they started deceiving each of us, we said, well, they are new, maybe we should wait, the head is a stone, it will be good. Was that good? “It all happened for a reason, because we each tolerated their illegalities in our own way.”

The participants of Vanetsyan’s march joined the participants of the resistance movement near the police building.

And at the end of the march Vanetsyan made a speech. “They keep telling me, ‘When are we going to get out of this?’ People, “it has started”. Fifteen days ago, no one thought that the Armenian spirit would wake up, that Lao would wake up and that together we would be able to wake people up. Now people are uniting, the decentralized network struggle has paid off and in just two days we will all unite around one idea: Armenia, the Armenian people and Artsakh. Our struggle is unstoppable, I tell you for sure, also professional. It is impossible to stop the flow of people, the wish of the people will come true. We will achieve our goal through peaceful goals and peaceful methods, without violence. “If someone suddenly bleeds, this government will bear all the responsibility.”

Vanetsyan said that there were rumors that provocative groups were being formed, so he urged the protesters to ignore them if they met them and not to fight.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN