If Sitting Is So Bad, Is Lying Down to Work Any Better? A Physiologist Explains

Most of us have heard that too much sitting is bad for you. Studies show sitting increases the risk for cardiovascular disease and mortality, type 2 diabetes and cancer.

With Americans more sedentary than ever, that’s particularly alarming. Even before COVID-19, many of us had managed to engineer physical activity out of our lives. But now, the pandemic has made things worse.

Going outside less, missing the gym, working from home and countless hours on Zoom has meant, for most of us, even more sitting.

One question that occasionally comes up about this, perhaps from couch potatoes looking for a loophole, or maybe just those who prefer a more precise definition: Is reclining better?

Instead of sitting upright (or slumped over) at a desk all day, is it somehow healthier to lie on the sofa, or relax in a hammock, or lean back in the easy chair? After all, your body is positioned differently. Does that distinction matter?

As an exercise physiologist, I can give you a short answer to that: No. (Sorry.) And instead of “sitting,” maybe we should use the term “sedentary behavior,” which is any waking behavior (note the word “waking”) that’s associated with low levels of energy expenditure. That includes sitting, reclining or lying down, according to the 2018 Physical Activity guidelines.

Move, move,…