“I think Russia is moving its imperial perspective to the east, it’s very important for it to have an alliance with Turkey there,” ethnographer Hranush Kharatyan told A1 +, answering the question why Russia allowed Artsakh to take place. the second war.

HHKharatyan also raises the question why the Russian-Turkish monitoring center does not make any statement about the reality of the emergence of Azerbaijani military units in the village of Parukh. “By the way, if you have been to Askeran, you will see a city with huge lights, it is that monitoring center. I can imagine how many opportunities there are to reverse the process. And for whom is that monitoring done? “I do not know,” the ethnographer asks.

Referring to the Russian-Ukrainian war, the ethnographer said that if Russia had an absolute victory in Ukraine, Armenia would lose everything. “Turkey and Russia will take action here so that Armenia does not cause any more headaches,” he added.

