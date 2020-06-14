‘If police intervened like we did, George Floyd would still be alive’, says Black Lives Matter activist who saved injured ‘far-right’ demonstrator

The man pictured carrying an so-called right wing demonstrator to safety has said George Floyd would be alive today if officers in america had acted with exactly the same urgency that he and his friends had.

The photo of Patrick Hutchinson lifting the person away from a scuffle on Saturday was quickly spread across the internet – with Labour’s Florence Eshalomi calling the moment a “powerful symbol” amid a week-end of division and direct action from right-wing demonstrators and anti-racism activists.

Now Mr Hutchinson, who said that he attended demonstrations to keep the others out of trouble, has told Channel 4 news he wants “equality – for all of us”.





He said: “If the other three police officers who were standing around when George Floyd was murdered had thought about intervening like what we did, George Floyd would be alive today.”

“I just want equality – equality for all of us. At the moment the scales are unfairly balanced and i just want things to be fair – for my children and my grandchildren”, Mr Hutchinson added.

1/5 A protester carries an injured counter-protester to safety near Waterloo station in central London within a rally against Black Lives Matter REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZ 2/5 A protester identified to the Reuters news agency as a Black Lives Matter demonstrator carries an injured counter-protester from the melee near Waterloo railway station in central London REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZ 3/5 A protester identified to the Reuters news agency as a Black Lives Matter demonstrator carries an injured counter-protester from a melee near Waterloo railway station in central London REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZ 4/5 A protester identified to the Reuters news agency as a Black Lives Matter demonstrator carries an injured counter-protester from a melee near Waterloo railway station in central London REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZ 5/5 An injured counter-protester is carried to safety from a melee near Waterloo railway station in central London REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZ

A personal trainer, Mr Hutchinson said he attended the event together with his friends, several security and martial arts experts, to protect anti-racist activists on a march through the main city.

His intervention came on the way home, when far right protestors who early in the day had been concentrated in London’s Parliament Square, clashed with a group of young black men. As Mr Hutchinson carried an isolated man away, his friends worked to attend the crowd.

Jamaine Facey, your own trainer who was on the list of group, said: “For me I wasn’t protecting him – I was protecting our kids. I was protecting their future because I knew the judge would not have seen what happened before.. I was saving our kids future”.

It uses officers made more than 100 arrests throughout the course of the afternoon, which saw officers injured by far right supporters of Britain First and the English Defence League in Westminster.

Among those apprehended was a 28-year-old man who turned himself in after being caught on camera urinating at a memorial to PC Keith Palmer – the officer who died protecting parliament throughout the Westminster Bridge terror attack of 2017.