If only Trump would say these words

Even in sentencing there’s a racial disparity, with a 2017 study concluding that Black men who commit the same crime as white men receive federal prison sentences on average nearly 20% longer . To reach this degree of disparity it requires to become more than a few bad apples — it sounds similar to the entire tree is infected with racism.

In contrast, former Vice President Joe Biden stated Saturday in a reaction to George Floyd’s killing which our nation must finally address “systemic racism” and recently called for a police oversight board to address police brutality.

Trump’s a reaction to the protests, coming on the heels of the administration’s wildly incompetent handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, adds to the long list of reasoned explanations why Trump must go. His threat to send in federal troops to “dominate” and suppress what have been overwhelmingly peaceful protesters drew sharp criticism from the range of former top military officers who typically do not comment on politics. Even Trump’s former Secretary of Defense James Mattis slammed him to be the first president in his lifetime who has perhaps not tried to unite us, but “instead he tries to divide us.”

The massive protests against police brutality and entrenched racism, with the largest ones to date taking place Saturday are reminiscent of the 2017 Women’s March and the protests against Trump’s first Muslim ban (aka travel ban). Those protests not only animated people, but helped pave the way for the 2018 midterm elections where Democrats won the House and, more impressively, received not exactly 10 million more votes than Republicans, marking the largest popular vote win for a minority party in a midterm election on record.

Of course black lives matter — and it’s time we had a president who not only said those words but implemented policies to ensure they do. Hopefully, these protests will lay the groundwork for both.