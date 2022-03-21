On March 21, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working meeting dedicated to the problems caused by the unprecedented snowfall in the territory of the Republic in recent days.

The situation in the capital Stepanakert, the problems and the measures taken to solve them were presented by Mayor Davit Sargsyan. According to the mayor, by combining the resources of community-private companies, the city authorities are doing their best to carry out snow removal effectively, but clearing the sidewalks of snow and ice remains one of the most difficult challenges. Davit Sargsyan noted that after March 21, after a two-day break, the capital’s public transport is working normally again.

The Minister of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan Artak Beglaryan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hayk Khanumyan, the Minister of Urban Development Aram Sargsyan made reports on the work carried out in the relevant spheres.

The President made a special reference to the educational sphere, noting that if necessary, the start of the teaching process in schools should be postponed.

The President instructed the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Azerbaijan to intensify the work to ensure the passage of roads leading to communities, and the Minister of Urban Development to involve private construction companies in the snow removal process.

Arayik Harutyunyan stressed that the current situation can be overcome only by joint efforts. In this regard, the President instructed the employees of the state system to join the snow-clearing events from March 21, called on the representatives of the private sector and the citizens to show high civil responsibility by getting involved in the work carried out.