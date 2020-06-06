If my Albanian barber could see the UK was heading for catastrophe over its coronavirus response, why couldn’t Boris Johnson?

OK, I’ve been very detrimental of late. Hard to not be with Boris Johnson’s bathe of clowns and charlatans delivering a nationwide catastrophe. But immediately, a narrative with a cheerful ending, to heat your coronary heart, and present that prime ministers should not all the similar, and politicians could make a distinction.

The joyful ending landed simply after midnight in the early hours of Thursday morning with a textual content from my barber: “We made it!”

When I wrote mid-April about 20 issues I was lacking in lockdown, Burnley FC video games got here high, and “abroad” was not far behind, with journeys to France, Albania, Singapore, Australia and Nashville (sorry Greta) all postponed or cancelled because of Covid-19.





But there at Number 14 was this: “My Albanian barber, Palushi’s of Malden Road. My partner Fiona has done a pretty good job considering she has never cut hair before. But it is growing back in a very weird, uneven way.”

I’ve by no means been one for fancy hair cuts and for years Alex Palushi, whose barber store is a brief stroll from my home in Gospel Oak, North London, is aware of what I would like, does it, fees eight quid and I give him a tenner.





We discuss primarily soccer and politics – he a disgruntled Arsenal fan, me a one-eyed Burnley fanatic. He follows Albanian politics intently and is aware of I’m going to Tirana frequently to advise Prime Minister Edi Rama. He shouldn’t be a fan of Boris Johnson or Brexit, warned for years Jeremy Corbyn was by no means going to be elected as prime minister, thinks that Keir Starmer has an opportunity. So, when he says he “made it”, what was he speaking about?

Just over per week in the past I bought a textual content from him, saying his dad, who lives in Albania, was critically sick in hospital. Alex was determined to get house, however frightened about quarantine, and whether or not he must self-isolate when he bought there, and never be capable of see his father. I checked it out and found that Albania, which went early into lockdown, was popping out of it, and the early quarantine was about to be lifted. So far, so good.

Flights, nevertheless, had been exhausting to come back by, and in the finish he determined to drive together with his brother. I warned he would possibly wrestle to get via France however, determined to see his Dad, he gave it a go. No pleasure. He was turned again at the border. So he drove north and set off by ferry for Holland, had extra luck there after which drove via Holland, Germany, Slovenia and Croatia, earlier than arriving at the Croatian border with Montenegro.

A naturalised Brit, Alex has a British passport. Sorry, stated the Montenegro authorities, you may’t go additional – Covid-19 restrictions, no proof of Dominic Cummings fashion “exceptional circumstances”. He tried to clarify about his father, however bought the look that stated, “sorry mate, computer says no.”

He known as me, determined, and I gave him some cellphone numbers to strive, and stated I’d even have a root round the web to see what recommendation I could discover. In doing so, I found that there’s an app by way of which anybody can contact ministers in the Albanian authorities instantly, clarify their issues, and every minister has a crew to assist resolve them.

If you learn my weblog you’ll know that I’ve spent the previous couple of days making an evaluation of the, in the fundamental, deeply unempathetic copy and paste letters despatched by Tory MPs to constituents who wrote to complain about the Johnson/Cummings scandal.

You can also know that I’ve been banging on about the robotic formulation utilized by ministers day after day as they inform us, “sadly” x-amount (nonetheless effectively into three figures) have died, and, “our thoughts and prayers” are with their pals and households. No, they don’t seem to be. Your ideas and prayers are with your personal survival and, in Johnson’s case, Cummings’ survival, for which you had been all requested to place out close to an identical nodding canine tweets saying Dom cherished his son and it was time to maneuver on.

Empathy, as I stated in a bit I wrote for the Standard at the begin of this disaster, is about greater than phrases of sympathy. It is about what you do to assist individuals who need assistance.

Alex hit the telephones and he hit the app and 6 hours later he was being led over the Croatian border by an Albanian diplomat, on his method via Montenegro in the direction of Albania. They had determined that two sons driving from England to see a sick father was grounds for particular assist.

I additionally found that along with the app, individuals have been posting their Covid-19 associated wants and issues on Edi Rama’s Facebook web page and he has been sorting them out as greatest he can, massive and small.

The distinction in empathy ranges between a authorities which inspires individuals to ask ministers instantly for assist, the Albanian method, and people of our ministers, who discuss the speak about how good they’re whereas failing on just about each facet of this disaster, is stark, and shaming.

People would possibly forgive lack of empathy, and even the occasional act of hypocrisy by a authorities adviser, in the event that they noticed fundamental competence. But they don’t. They see gross incompetence bordering on prison negligence which has individuals testing whether or not authorities departments are thought-about company our bodies lined by a attainable company manslaughter swimsuit (spoiler alert – they’re.)

In Albania, 33 individuals have died from coronavirus. In the UK, even on the official figures, over 40,000, however the extra demise determine is now effectively over 60,000 and yesterday alone, 10 instances extra individuals died of Covid-19 in the UK than have died in Albania throughout the whole disaster. Of course, Albania is a a lot smaller nation, however they confronted precisely the similar challenges as everybody, and are a lot nearer to Italy which at one level, till Johnson and co screwed up, regarded like being the European Covid capital.

To anybody minded to make jokes about Albania, chew on this: their demise per million price is 11. Ours is sort of 600. This is what Johnson calls “apparent success”.

When Johnson was nonetheless shaking arms in hospital and urging individuals to go to racing and soccer, Albania was in whole lockdown, together with strictly enforced curfews from 1pm to 5am, with just one individual per member of the family allowed out to buy groceries, monitored by on-line monitoring.

Rama was sending me images of empty streets. He despatched me a BBC headline on Boris Johnson saying colleges would keep open as a result of “closing them could do more harm than good” with the message, “WTF!! ‘God help you if this is his ‘scientific advice’ … Italy was ruined by this approach.” He despatched me a photograph taken on a bus, on which a police officer, like the driver carrying a masks, ensured solely healthcare employees bought on. Alongside it, an image he had seen of a packed practice platform in London. “Do they know what they are doing?” he requested. “You are heading for catastrophe.” So it has confirmed.

Two quick weeks later, the state of affairs in Albania was sufficiently below management for Rama to have the ability to ship docs and nurses to Italy the place, in a latest ballot, he got here high in an evaluation of world leaders and the way they’d dealt with the disaster. His 62.eight per cent approval contrasted with these two extra well-known names down at the backside – Trump, 28.9 per cent, Johnson 23.three per cent.

And what does it say about the state Johnson and his Vote Leave clique have decreased the nation to {that a} British passport is now much less of a lever for progress via Europe than an Albanian app?

Perhaps Number 10 ought to get the Albanians to take over the Isle of Wight app that was going to be a “game changer”. Or get Johnson to place a sock in it when he claims there’s a world class check, monitor and hint system in place, when clearly there isn’t.

I’ve recognized Rama for years, and seen somebody who is aware of how you can do the job of prime minister. I’ve recognized Johnson for years, and seen sufficient to know that he can’t. Indeed, if it was not for the posh voice, the Eton/Oxford CV, I’m undecided he would get a job sweeping the ground at Palushi’s barbers, not to mention operating certainly one of the best international locations on Earth.

And lastly, can he get his bloody hair lower? Even if Carrie made a multitude of it, it might probably’t look worse than it does now, and a horrific mess would at the least be a message for his prime ministerial model.