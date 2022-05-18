“Yesterday I was following the events in Yerevan and noticed that our new partner, whom we were not lucky enough to meet, was talking about Anna Grigoryan, who replaced Arthur Ghazinyan. is. “He was applying from Yerevan,” said Andranik Kocharyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction and a participant in the resistance movement demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation, at today’s sitting of the NA Committee on Defense and Security, said Andranik Kocharyan, chairman of the committee and a member of the CP faction.

“If Mrs. Grigoryan does not show up to confirm her presence at the commission meeting, I will apply to Nerkin Handi Hasmik, ask her to apply to Anna Grigoryan so that she can participate more in our work, where issues related to the country’s security are discussed,” Andranik Kocharyan added.

According to him, the commission is also considered a platform for the country’s security issues, including the discussion of issues related to Syunik.

Luiza SUKIASYAN