“We will negotiate better than the current government,” is the only promise of the opposition so far

“This is a struggle for the homeland, this is not a struggle for power,” “Nicole must go, then we will try to repair the devastation left by her” are political slogans. The opposition has set a goal of a change of government, therefore, the struggle of the opposition is political, because the demand for a change of government can not be non-political, and moreover, this process is connected with foreign policy processes around Armenia.

Speaking to reporters in Yerablur on May 9, Aravot quoted former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan as leader of Edmon Marukyan and Levon Ter-Petrosyan, the first president of Armenia. Answer: Seyran Ohanyan noted that “the authorities can use this movement in foreign policy, saying that our people are not broken yet, there is a spirit of struggle.” According to S. Ohanyan: “The state can use the spirit of our struggle for foreign relations.” Therefore, even the opposition realizes that not only they are sending external signals to the centers outside Armenia, but also Pashinyan can use the internal political struggle both in relations with Armenia’s partner states and in negotiations with Azerbaijan and Turkey. It is another question to what extent the current Armenian government is able to use this “opportunity” for the benefit of Armenia.

On May 9, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction and vice-speaker of the National Assembly, delivered a more or less political text for the first time, presenting the ideas and principles of the opposition movement, responding to the criticism that the opposition has no program. On several occasions, Ishkhan Saghatelyan has already stated, “We are not saying that we are coming to declare war on Turkey and Azerbaijan, to stop the talks.” A few days ago he mentioned. “When the international community sees that a kneeling and defeated leader represents the country, they talk to that person. We say, dear people, there is a way out, it is possible and it will not bring a new war. We never say that we are coming to declare war on Turkey and Azerbaijan, stop the negotiations or bring a new war.

On the contrary, we say we are coming to bring a dignified peace. Nicole says we do not have an army, the international community wants something, everything is over. We also say that in very difficult situations throughout our history, I often cite the example of 92, 98, our people have shown that it is possible not to give up and develop peacefully. You say it is not possible, we say it is possible. ” In other words, what will be the steps of the opposition when they come to power, they will effectively govern, restore and strengthen the army and armaments?

A few days ago, it became clear from Ishkhan Saghatelyan’s confession that the opposition was not going to abandon the statements and talks signed by Pashinyan. The statements, although unacceptable for them, are already a fact, according to “Azatutyun” he said. “In connection with November 9, we said that this is an established fact, but unacceptable for us. You know what, we have to prevent Nicole from ending this capitulation. We will not provoke a war. “We will not stop the negotiations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, nor will we declare war, but we will not go to those negotiations and say” what do you need? “, But we will actually go and defend the interests of our country.”

At the May 9 rally in France Square, Saghatelyan also touched upon Armenia-Turkey relations at a nationwide rally of the Resistance movement, noting that they would rule out any agreement that would call into question the Armenian people ‘s deportation and genocide, as well as their right to be Armenians’ spiritual and cultural heritage. Referring to the formation of an interim government, he said. “A high-level negotiating group in the political and professional sense will be formed immediately, which will negotiate with Azerbaijan and, if necessary, Turkey, not out of fear, defeat and pro-Turkish positions, but exclusively based on our national-state interests.” Will negotiate with a clear and well-developed concept. A group that will never lower the bar of any national issue. I should also mention that reducing the role of Russian peacekeepers stationed in Artsakh is inadmissible. ”

These are general positions, the implementation of which requires preconditions, a favorable atmosphere and developed programs. The opposition still says that they will negotiate with Azerbaijan and Turkey, but not from the position in which Pashinyan is, that is, they will negotiate better than the current government. It is not clear yet, for example, how the opposition will put the issue of Artsakh’s status on the agenda in the Armenian-Azerbaijani talks, if they take into account the trilateral statements signed by Pashinyan so far, which do not mention the status of Nagorno Karabakh. and expects Azerbaijan to implement the agreements reached: delimitation and demarcation of borders and signing a peace agreement.

Judging by the use of the attributes of the events organized in Yerevan on May 9, from the waving of Russian flags to the use of “Z” signs, everything is done so that Russia not only notices the Russian direction of the hot political struggle in Armenia, but also Moscow evaluates that struggle.

Do the opposition rule out that Moscow may become the first beneficiary of the opposition struggle in Armenia, which may simply go to another “deal” with Pashinyan, as a result of which another Armenia-Azerbaijan-Russia trilateral document may be signed and the opposition will be indirectly informed by the Kremlin? that is enough, Armenia now needs “stability”.

Emma GABRIELYAN

“Aravot” daily, 12.05.2022: