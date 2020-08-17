If Messi decides to leave, we have to change Barcelona’s name – Eto’o

The Argentine master’s dedication at Camp Nou is apparently in doubt after the Catalan giants’ woeful European exit

Former Barcelona and Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’ o has actually joked that the Catalans will have to change their name ought to Lionel Messi leave the club.

The 33-year-old La Masia graduate, who is the most respected gamer in the Blaugrana‘s history, bet a complete 90 minutes as they lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last Friday.

It was Barca’s most significant European defeat in history and their heaviest loss considering that 1946. It was likewise the very first time considering that the 2005-06 season that neither Messi nor Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo made it to the semi-finals.

This has actually sustained speculation on Messi’s future at the club, with a year left to work on his agreement, and he has actually been related to a possible relocation to Manchester City to be with his previous coach in Pep Guardiola or his Argentine home town club Newell’s Old Boys, where he included as a youth gamer.

“I love Messi like he was my own son, I want the best for him. Barcelona is Messi and I think if Messi decides to leave, we’ll have to change the name of the club,” Eto’o told Argentine TV channel TyCSports

“We are fortunate because at Barcelona, we have the very best gamer worldwide and of all-time, we …