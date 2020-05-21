If Lies Were Like Music, She’d Be Mozart

House Judiciary Committee member Matt Gaetz responded to revelations that Susan Rice lied about unmasking General Flynn by evaluating her to a world-famous composer.

“If lies were music, Susan Rice would be Mozart,” Gaetz informed Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The Florida Republican’s feedback come as a video has surfaced of the previous National Security Advisor beneath Barack Obama claiming in an interview with PBS that she “know(s) nothing” in regards to the unmasking of members of President Trump’s 2016 transition group.

Newly unclassified paperwork reveal that Rice’s declare couldn’t have been farther from the reality.

Not solely did she have data of the Flynn unmasking, however dozens of different members of the Obama-Biden administration requested the unmasking as nicely.

If @RichardGrenell had been Director of National Intelligence again in 2017, @Comey would most likely already be UNDER the jail. His disclosures lay naked the coup earlier than the American folks. Obama was concerned. Biden was concerned. Susan Rice was concerned. Comey was the within man. pic.twitter.com/nMeeShiQ4S — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 21, 2020

RELATED: Benghazi Liar Susan Rice Reveals She’d Say ‘Yes’ To Being Biden’s Running Mate

Sounds Guilty

Gaetz additionally took goal at an e mail Rice wrote to herself on January 20th, memorializing a gathering that occurred weeks earlier during which she careworn that then-FBI Director James Comey assured Obama that they’d run issues “by the book.”

“If I were writing myself an email where three times I had to say I did everything ‘by the book,’ that is certainly more incriminating than it is exculpatory,” a sarcastic Gaetz added.

The congressman went on to eviscerate Comey, alleging that if performing Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell – who declassified each the record of unmasking requests and the Rice e mail – had been on this place beforehand, Comey can be in deep trouble.

“If Ric Grenell had been the director of national intelligence back in 2017, Jim Comey would probably already be under the jail,” Gaetz claimed, “because the Grenell disclosures laid bare the coup before the American people.”

April 2017: “[Trump] and the people around him may have been caught up in surveillance of foreign individuals and their identities may have been disclosed. Do you know anything about this?” Susan Rice: “I know nothing about this.” pic.twitter.com/ajkvGMfG3b — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 20, 2020

RELATED: List Of Obama Officials Who ‘Unmasked’ General Flynn Has Been Declassified

Serial Liar

Being a serial liar appears to be essentially the most distinguished attribute on the high of Rice’s resume.

She was, in any case, the sacrificial lamb who lined for Hillary Clinton, in accordance with her personal guide, by showing on 5 Sunday tv interviews after the Benghazi terrorist assault in 2012, falsely blaming the assault on a YouTube video.

What position is she auditioning for with a repute like that?

.@AmbassadorRice is “humbled and honored” she’s reportedly a Biden VP contender.@MargaretHoover: Would you say sure if he requested you?

Rice: I actually would say sure. Hoover: Wow. Rice: …if that have been the position during which he felt I might finest serve, then I’m not going to say no. pic.twitter.com/zSG15gL9Mx — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLinePresent) May 14, 2020

Rice informed PBS she is “humbled and honored” to be on a listing of token ladies Joe Biden has insisted he should select as his Vice President, and “certainly would say yes” if requested.

A Biden-Mozart ticket would virtually actually assure a Trump victory.