If it ain’t broke: You share your oldest working gadgets

Image copyright

Ricky Boleto

These days, your shiny new gadget is more likely to be rendered out of date by software program updates (or a scarcity of them) earlier than it bodily grinds to a halt.

A current report by the buyer marketing campaign group Which? suggests the lifespan of a smart fridge could be just a few years if the model behind it stops offering software program help and updates.

Meanwhile, Sonos has released new software for its internet-connected speakers that doesn’t work on its own-branded older gadgets.

And this prompted me to casually point out on Twitter that I’ve a 12-year-old TV.

To make myself really feel higher, I additionally requested folks to share their oldest working gadgets.

And a floodgate opened.

Made within the days earlier than software program updates, working programs and safety vulnerabilities have been a part of of the ecosystem, they’re all nonetheless going sturdy.

Image copyright

@ReesMF Image caption



This Kenwood meals mixer dates again to 1964, proprietor Matthew Rees says





Kitchen gadgets have been constructed to final, with quite a lot of 20-, 30-, 40- and even 50-year-old whisks and mixers proudly proven off, together with a 20-year-old Breville sandwich toaster, a rice cooker from the early 1990s and a 33-year-old Braun juicer.

Image copyright

Rachel Rogers

Kate Bevan has a 30-year-old washer.

Rachel Rogers has a working toaster, which belonged to her grandmother, from 1925.

And the broadcaster Mariella Frostrup has a 25-year-old Magimix meals processor.

Mary Branscombe, in the meantime, writes: “Dishwasher from 1996, fridge and washing machine from 1997 – but the Braun hand blender is from the early 90s. And of course my mid-80s sandwich toaster from college is still going strong.”

Sarah continues to be utilizing a Sunbeam iron she obtained as a marriage current in 1977, which “lasted longer than the marriage”.

And Sue says: “My Prestige High Dome pressure cooker was a Christmas present in 1975 – still in use. My mother’s identical one, from Christmas 1953, was passed on six years ago, still good.”

Image copyright

Ricky Boleto

A stunning variety of Nintendo Game Boys (launched in 1989) and the occasional NES (Nintendo Entertainment System, launched in 1983) are nonetheless being put by way of their paces too.

Image copyright

Jorn Madslien

Chris Green nonetheless performs on a 37-year-old ZX Spectrum.

Jorn Madslien’s teenage son has acquired his mum’s Binatone console from the early 1980s.

And Peter Gothard’s Sega Mega Drive is “coming up for 30, and still working perfectly”.

Image copyright

Ewan Spence

Ewan Spence nonetheless makes use of a Psion organiser from 1993.

And Amin has been utilizing the identical reminiscence stick since 2005.

“This little stick has been ‘backing me up’ since before I can remember,” he says.

“It even broke and I fixed it with superglue many years ago.”

Image copyright

Moataz Attallah

There are additionally quite a lot of classic calculators nonetheless in service – the one above belongs to Prof Moataz Attallah.

“My dad bought it for me in 1997 from France – hence the name, Graphique Couleur,” he says.

“It can plot graphs, do matrix calculations and more, with 64KB”.

Meanwhile, Peter Gillingwater’s Casio FX-602P, which he purchased in 1981, nonetheless works.

And Paul Marks has been utilizing his Casio FX-29 calculator since he received it, in 1977.

“Fitted well in the knee pockets of high-waisters – anyone remember those?” he asks.

Image copyright

Modha Image caption



This Sony Walkman, from 1991, continues to be going, studies Modha on Twitter





Plenty of iPods, Sony Walkmans and hi-fis are nonetheless in good working order, together with the occasional Minidisc participant and one 1960s HMV document participant.

“Functioning, probably – the Vestax recorder, which I have had since the early 90s,” Keith Devereux says, “unused now since I can’t really get audio cassettes any more. Currently in use? Almost certainly the trusty old iPod from the early 2000s.”

Image copyright

Zoe Kleinman

Sean McManus says: “My Amstrad CPC 464 computer from 1984 still works fine.

“I’ve received some music keyboards from the mid-80s and early-90s too.”

And restaurant critic Jay Rayner asks: “Does a Yamaha Clavinova digital piano from 1993 depend?”

Image copyright

@_Tumulus Image caption



This 1960 Rock-Ola 1484 jukebox nonetheless has pleasure of place





There are additionally a wide range of working FM radios, turntables, early digital radios and audio system.

Image copyright

Neil Craig Image caption



Neil Craig solely lately parted with this working lawnmower, from the 1950s





“As hardware lifecycles get shorter and shorter, with some even measured in months not years, it’s easy to think that most people just want the latest version of a product,” Wired UK govt editor Jeremy White says.

“Well, that view may have value in the worlds of laptops and smartphones but sometimes older products are just better – better components, better design and a better lifespan.

“Hi-fi gear exhibits this repeatedly.

“A new Bluetooth speaker may have the latest software and chipsets – but this won’t mean it’s superior.

“I nonetheless use a TV sound system that got here out in 2009.

“And I’ve yet to find one that sounds better or works as seamlessly.”

Image copyright

Martin Mander Image caption



Mr Mander’s modified 1975 Hitachi TV set





However, some older gadgets might have somewhat little bit of 21st-Century magic.

Martin Mander, host of the YouTube channel Old Tech New Spec, modifies previous gadgets that proceed to be of service in immediately’s world.

On his wall at house is a Hitachi CRT TV from 1975, which he has refitted to stream digital video.

“At its heart, old technology was really bulky and modern technology is really tiny,” he says, “so you have more space inside an old device to modify it.

“You can match one thing new inside it, like a Raspberry Pi or an Arduino, to make it work like it is meant to however in a extra trendy approach.”