If Google’s weather frog can wear a mask, so can you

If you check in on Google’s adorable frog mascot that accompanies search engine result for weather in the Google app on Android, you may see that the froggy is using a mask, as very first observed by some Reddit users over the weekend (via 9to5Google).

The froggy is still doing things it did prior to using a mask, such as hanging up clothing, strolling through a field, or riding a bike, and now it may likewise be using among several masks, as discovered by Verge staffers and seen in screenshots on Reddit and 9to5Google

You may not be seeing the mask on the froggy right now, however– the frog wasn’t using one for some users on Reddit this weekend. We have actually asked Google if this is presenting to all Android users.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests using a mask in public settings to assist reduce the spread of COVID-19, and putting a mask on the frog appears to be an effort by Google to assist motivate individuals to wear masks while outdoors. (There is no proof that frogs can spread COVID-19, a minimum of that I know, so I’m thinking these images are targeted towards people.)

If you look for something COVID-19-related on Google, you'll see an "SOS Alert," which reveals news short articles, details about the coronavirus, where you can get evaluated, and more.