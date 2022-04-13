Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali has stated that if Armenia allocates funds for armaments, Baku will consider it an unfriendly step.

“In the second Karabakh war, we destroyed $ 4-5 billion worth of Armenian equipment. Some of this equipment has been confiscated as booty and is being used by us, while others are on display in Razmavar Park. The question arises: where does poor Armenia get so much money from? Where do those loans come from? Are those loans repaid or not? Or have they been forgiven? “Without those loans, I am absolutely convinced that there would be no need for a second Karabakh war,” Ali said as he summed up the first quarter of this year.

According to him, if Armenia had not been provided with such funds for armaments, Yerjan would have “hung his head” to reach an agreement with Baku. “Therefore, if funds are allocated for Armenia’s armaments, we will perceive it as an unfriendly step, we will respond accordingly,” Ali said.

He also noted that the main issue at the moment is the normalization of relations between the two countries. “Any organizations that are ready to contribute to this process are acceptable. Armenia is positive about our five basic principles of normalization of relations. I wanted to clarify that moment at the meeting in Brussels, but I got the necessary answer. “If Armenia accepts these 5 principles, it means that Armenia rejects its territorial claims to Azerbaijan,” he said.

Ali also noted that the Armenian-Azerbaijani working groups on the demarcation and preparation of the peace agreement will be formed by the end of April, and that the work should start as soon as possible.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN