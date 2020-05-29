‘If Anybody Needs To Be Fact-Checked, It’s The Media’

Jim Acosta tried to push the false narrative that voter fraud doesn’t coincide with mail-in ballots, however was shortly met with a buzzsaw by the title of Kayleigh McEnany.

Acosta, a CNN political correspondent who believes the job of journalists is to counter all the things that comes out of the President’s mouth quite than report the reality, defended social media big Twitter’s efforts to “fact-check” Trump.

As reported by the Political Insider, Twitter “fact-checked” Trump’s claims of potential fraud via vote-by-mail schemes. Ironically, they did this on the exact same day the Justice Department charged a mail provider for allegedly altering ballots.

Acosta Defends Twitter’s Honor

Acosta defended Twitter’s fact-check, which itself would later be fact-checked, by suggesting the President should be held accountable for his lies.

“Shouldn’t the president be fact-checked, especially this president who has made so many false and misleading statements that has put fact-checkers to work across the world?” Acosta snidely requested McEnany.

“If there’s any president out there we should be fact-checking, or political leader that should be fact-checked, isn’t it President Trump? Aren’t you trying to silence fact-checking by going after Twitter like this?” he added.

Of course, Acosta is of the mindset that voter fraud is a fictitious factor, which is demonstrably unfaithful in and of itself.

RELATED: CNN’s Jim Acosta Says Trump Is Lying About Mail-In Voting Being Ripe For Voter Fraud

McEnany Steamrolled Him

McEnany, the White House Press Secretary, barely blinked earlier than she totally took aside Acosta’s argument and the complete left-wing media advanced with him.

“If you’re going to get into the fact-checking business, there is no one that should be fact-checked more than the mainstream media that has been continually wrong about a number of things,” she fired again.

McEnany proceeded to listing specific examples, together with how CNN “botched their Wikileaks e-mail exclusive (in 2017) and were forced to make on-air corrections.”

“So if anyone needs to be fact-checked, I think it should be the media,” she concluded.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spars with CNN’s Jim Acosta over fact-checking: “There is no one that should be fact checked more than the mainstream media that has been continually wrong about a number of things.”pic.twitter.com/TCApd99Rnp — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 28, 2020

RELATED: While Twitter ‘Fact Checks’ Trump On Mail-In Ballot Fraud, A Mail Man Was Charged With Changing Ballots

Start With Acosta

Acosta continued to antagonize by claiming media errors are solely made “from time to time” and instructed they at all times right the document in a well timed method.

If that’s the case, Acosta ought to begin by admitting there are specialists on each side of the political spectrum who agree mail-in ballots do create situations ripe for fraud.

Vote-by-mail schemes, opposite to what he desires you to imagine, are considered by many specialists as a method of facilitating voter fraud. A bipartisan electoral reform commission in 2005 concluded that mail-in voting creates privateness points and “increases the risk of fraud.”

So go forward and proper the document, CNN. We’re ready.