If AI is going to help us in a crisis, we need a new kind of ethics

What opportunities have we missed by devoid of these procedures in place?

It’s easy to overhype what’s possible, and AI was probably never going to play a huge role in this crisis. Machine-learning systems are not mature enough.

But you can find a handful of cases in which AI is being tested for medical diagnosis or for resource allocation across hospitals. We might have had the opportunity to use those sorts of systems more widely, reducing some of the strain on healthcare, had they been designed from the start with ethics in mind.

With resource allocation in particular, you might be deciding which patients are highest priority. You need an ethical framework built in before you use AI to help with those kinds of decisions.

So is ethics for urgency simply a call to make existing AI ethics better?

That’s part of it. The fact that we don’t have robust, practical processes for AI ethics makes things more difficult in a crisis scenario. But in times like this you might also need greater need for transparency. People talk a lot about the lack of transparency with machine-learning systems as black boxes. But there is still another kind of transparency, concerning how the systems are used.

This is especially crucial in a crisis, when governments and organizations are making urgent decisions that involve trade-offs. Whose health would you prioritize? How do you save lives without destroying the economy? If an AI is being used in public decision-making, transparency is more crucial than ever.

What needs to change?

We need to think about ethics differently. It shouldn’t be something that happens on the side or afterwards—something that slows you down. It should simply be part of how we build these systems in the very first place: ethics by design.

I sometimes feel “ethics” is the wrong word. What we’re saying is that machine-learning researchers and engineers need to learn to consider the implications of what they’re building, whether they’re doing fundamental research like designing a new reinforcement-learning algorithm or something more practical like developing a health-care application. If their work finds its way into real-world products and services, what may that look like? What kinds of issues might it raise?

Some of it has started already. We work with some early-career AI researchers, talking to them about how to bring in this manner of thinking to their work. It’s a bit of an experiment, to see what goes on. But even NeurIPS [a leading AI conference] now asks researchers to include a statement by the end of their papers outlining potential societal impacts of their work.

You’ve said that we need people with technical expertise at all levels of AI design and use. Why is that?

I’m not saying that technical expertise is the be-all and end-all of ethics, but it’s a perspective that needs to be represented. And I don’t want to seem like I’m saying all the responsibility is on researchers, because a lot of the important decisions about how AI gets used are made further up the chain, by industry or by governments.

But I worry that the folks who are making those decisions don’t always fully understand the ways it may go wrong. So you need to involve people with technical expertise. Our intuitions by what AI can and can’t do aren’t very reliable.

What you need at all levels of AI development are individuals who really comprehend the details of machine learning to use people who really understand ethics. Interdisciplinary collaboration is hard, however. People with different areas of expertise usually talk about things in various ways. What a machine-learning researcher means by privacy is quite different from what a lawyer means by privacy, and you will end up with people talking past each other. That’s why it’s important for these different groups to get used to working together.

You’re pushing for a pretty big institutional and cultural overhaul. What makes you think people will require to try this rather than create ethics boards or oversight committees—which always make me sigh a bit since they tend to be toothless?

Yeah, I also sigh. But I think this crisis is forcing people to start to see the importance of practical solutions. Maybe as an alternative of saying, “Oh, let’s have this oversight board and that oversight board,” people will be saying, “We need to get this done, and we need to get it done properly.”