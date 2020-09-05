ieGeek WiFi Video Doorbell Camera, Wireless Smart Door Camera with Motion Detection, 32GB Pre-Installed, 6700mAh Battery, 2-Way Audio, IP66 Waterproof, Night Vision, USB Indoor Chime Included



Who we are?

ieGeek was founded in 2005 and aiming at offering high-quality and reliable security products to all our customers. Every product we sell has to pass strict inspection processes and thus be able to get CE, FCC, and ROHS certified.

Choose ieGeek to build up your own security system for your home now.

What’s in the package



1* Wireless Video Doorbell

1* 32GB SD Card

2* 18650 Battery

1* USB Cable

1* User Guide

1* Indoor Chime

1* Screw Kit

1* 3M Double-sided Tape

Image Censor: 1/2.7” COMS

Lens: 1.7mm/ F2.0

WDR: Digital WDR

Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wifi Only

Standby Time: 4-6 months (10 times wake-up per day)

Intelligent Motion Alerts

ieGeek doorbell camera can accurately catch up suspicious human movements and notify you via your mobile devices instantly for safety concerns.

Enhanced Battery Performance

It has 2 built-in rechargeable 18650 batteries with a large capacity of 6700mAh, which can stand by for over 4 months. Featuring an extra USB port also allows you to easily charge it when there is a need.

Clear & Efficient Interaction

The 2-way audio feature allows you to talk to your visitors through your smart devices. Supporting pre-record voice message(up to 30s) to help you keep your family safe from unwanted visitors.

Easy to Store Your Videos

This doorbell has a pre-installed 32GB SD card and it will overwrite automatically when its storage is full. Download the important ones before it is overwritten. You can also choose an encrypted cloud service to store your videos safely and there is a free 7-day storage service available.

Night Vision & Wide View

You will not have to worry about the nights with this smart doorbell camera as it has a night vision function within the range of 16ft and a 166° wide angle lens can offer you more information to keep your house safe all the day.

IP66 Weatherproof

Featuring IP66 weatherproof and sturdy design, this doorbell camera can deal with many harsh weather conditions easily. You can rest assured to put it outside for monitoring your home safety, no matter how weather changes.

*Working Temp: -4℉~122℉

Low Battery Notification

Embedded with a power management module, your doorbell can tell you the battery consumption status, showing the estimated usage time and sending you low-battery alerts when it reaches the 20% threshold and needs a recharge.

Group Sharing Your Video

Create a group via “CloudEdge” app and authorize your families to have access to monitor your home security simultaneously. So you can rest assured when you’re away from home.

Level up Home Security Effortlessly

No extra wires needed, this battery-powered doorbell video will work perfectly. And we’ve already included all necessities in the package to help you install it at most places you like in just minutes.

【1080P FHD Display & Real-time Talk】ieGeek smart security doorbell displays real 1080p HD images and captures a larger view with a 166° wide angle. Its two-way audio function allows you to talk to any visitors anytime with a clear and quick response when the bell rings.

【Intelligent PIR Motion Detection & IR Night Vision】This video doorbell features patented cam motion sensors with up to 16ft distance monitoring range, which can intelligently distinguish a human from other objects and then initiate the necessary alerts accurately and instantly, securing your home day&night, 24/7.

【Stable Wireless Control & All-in One App】it supports stable constant 2.4GHz WiFi connections, allowing you to keep up your home security on your smart devices within your fingers. You can also share your view with friends(up to 5 users) at the same time through “Cloudedge”app on any IOS/Android devices.

【Rechargeable Battery & Weatherproof Design】2 built-in 18650 batteries and lower power consumption gives this door guard a longer monitoring time of 4 months in standby mode. with IP66 waterproof design and excellent temperature endurance, this doorbell cam can withstand many harsh weather conditions.

【Video Storage & Easy Installation】you can choose to store the contents with a pre-installed 32GB SD card or on the cloud(a 7-day free trial available). There is 1 pack of screws included in the package, and you can use them to easily install this video doorbell anywhere you like in just 3 minutes.