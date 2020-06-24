Idris Elba, Viola Davis and Queen Latifah among 300 black artists and execs pushing Hollywood to change

“Hollywood has a privilege as a creative industry to imagine and create. We have significant influence over culture and politics,” the letter reads. “We have the power to use our affect to think about and create a greater world. Yet, traditionally and at present, Hollywood encourages the epidemic of police violence and tradition of anti-Blackness.

“The way that Hollywood and mainstream media have contributed to the criminalization of Black people, the misrepresentation of the legal system, and the glorification of police corruption and violence have had dire consequences on Black lives.”