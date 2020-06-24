Idris Elba, Viola Davis and Queen Latifah among 300 black artists and execs pushing Hollywood to change

“Hollywood has a privilege as a creative industry to imagine and create. We have significant influence over culture and politics,” the letter reads. “We have the power to use our affect to think about and create a greater world. Yet, traditionally and at present, Hollywood encourages the epidemic of police violence and tradition of anti-Blackness.
“The way that Hollywood and mainstream media have contributed to the criminalization of Black people, the misrepresentation of the legal system, and the glorification of police corruption and violence have had dire consequences on Black lives.”
Hollywood4BlackLives is part of the BLD PWR group based by actor/activist Kendrick Sampson who at present stars as Nathan on the HBO collection, "Insecure."
Sampson posted about its newest initiative on his verified Instagram account.
“In light of continued systemic, brutal murders of Black people by police and white supremacy, over 300 powerful members of the Black community in Hollywood are standing together with @mvmnt4blklives a coalition of community-based organizations from all over the country including @blklivesmatter @blmlosangeles @osopepatrisse @docmellymel to put together a letter and a list of demands calling on Hollywood to divest from police and make bold moves toward liberation and institutional support for Black people,” he wrote.