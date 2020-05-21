Idris Elba to host Africa Day Benefit Concert at home with Burna Boy, Angelique Kidjo etc

Actor and musician, Idris Elba is internet hosting the live performance titled ‘Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home’ by way of a partnership with music channel, MTV Base Africa, and YouTube.
All funds raised will go to the World Food Program and the UNICEF who’re supporting coronavirus-affected communities throughout Africa, in accordance to the assertion from YouTube and ViacomCBS Network Africa (creators of MTV).
South African comic Trevor Noah, reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, and rapper Sean Paul are additionally a part of the live performance’s line up presenters, in accordance to the organizers.
Different international locations in Africa, in addition to world wide have fun the day yearly.
Fighting the virus with music
Music has been a software within the battle towards coronavirus.
Since it hit the continent, music stars have created songs and dance strikes to educate the general public on its risks.
Alex Okosi, YouTube’s Managing Director of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa says the live performance needs to use African music to join the world.
“YouTube is proud to be a platform for the amazing talent that have come to celebrate Africa Day and play a role in helping raise funds for those affected by Covid-19 on the continent,” he mentioned in a press release.
The live performance will stream on the MTV Base Africa YouTube channel on Monday and air on the channel the identical day.