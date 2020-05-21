Idris Elba to host Africa Day Benefit Concert at home with Burna Boy, Angelique Kidjo etc

Actor and musician, Idris Elba is internet hosting the live performance titled ‘Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home’ by way of a partnership with music channel, MTV Base Africa, and YouTube.

Elba, who was recognized with Covid-19 in April says the live performance is to “raise funds for those impacted by Covid-19.”

All funds raised will go to the World Food Program and the UNICEF who’re supporting coronavirus-affected communities throughout Africa, in accordance to the assertion from YouTube and ViacomCBS Network Africa (creators of MTV).

Africa has over 95,000 cases of the virus and a couple of,995 deaths ensuing from it as of May 21.

The live performance will function performances from music acts like Benin’s Angelique Kidjo, Kenya’s Sauti Sol, South Africa’s Sho Madjozi, and Nigeria’s Burna Boy. South African comic Trevor Noah, reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, and rapper Sean Paul are additionally a part of the live performance’s line up presenters, in accordance to the organizers. Africa Day is a celebration of the successes of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU now the AU) from its creation on May 25, 1963, within the battle towards colonialism. Different international locations in Africa, in addition to world wide have fun the day yearly. Fighting the virus with music Music has been a software within the battle towards coronavirus. Since it hit the continent, music stars have created songs and dance strikes to educate the general public on its risks. Grammy award-winning Angelique Kidjo, who can also be performing at the Africa Day profit live performance released a song in May to unfold world consciousness on the risks of Covid-19. The music “Pata Pata “, a brand new model of a 1967 hit music by Miriam Makeba, was rerecorded by Kidjo urging individuals to preserve their arms clear, keep at home, and keep away from touching as methods to decrease the unfold of the virus. Similarly, Ugandan politician and pop star, Bobi Wine launched music in March highlighting the significance of private hygiene within the battle towards the illness. Alex Okosi, YouTube’s Managing Director of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa says the live performance needs to use African music to join the world. “YouTube is proud to be a platform for the amazing talent that have come to celebrate Africa Day and play a role in helping raise funds for those affected by Covid-19 on the continent,” he mentioned in a press release. The live performance will stream on the MTV Base Africa YouTube channel on Monday and air on the channel the identical day.





