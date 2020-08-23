IDP Smart 31 ID Card Printer & Complete Supplies Package with Bodno ID Software



The size of your small business doesn’t matter when it comes to the IDP Smart-31 ID card printer. Rely on the easy-to-use 651527 ID printer to deliver first-class quality, increased efficiency, and a low-cost solution for your ID printing needs. This convenient value printer gives you enhanced data security, printing choices, and a compact design that leaves a very small footprint. The IDP Smart-31 is the perfect solution for access control, government ID, healthcare, membership or loyalty programs, and more. Simple to use with a compact design The IDP Smart-31 Card Printer was designed with an intuitive, user-friendly interface that will get your printing program up-to-speed in no time. The LED button on the front makes operating the printer straightforward, and with IDP’s drop-in ribbon cartridges, changing your printer ribbon takes seconds. With a thoughtfully engineered chassis, this printer has a small footprint to easily fit any desktop configuration, large or small.

INCLUDES EVERYTHING: Print your own professional grade photo ID security cards or membership cards. Everything you need to get printing is included, so get started right out of the box.

EASY TO USE PRINTER: Included in this package is a IDP Smart 31 Single Sided ID Card Printer 651527 and the IDP 659366 full color ribbon 250 Prints. The user-friendly features will have you printing professional cards in minutes.

300 PVC CARDS: This bundle comes fully supplied with 300 high quality durable white Bodno PVC cards. The cards are made to work perfectly with this printer, color ribbon, camera and software.

BRONZE EDITION SOFTWARE: Easy to learn without prior experience, use pre-made templates and drag & drop images, text boxes & other design elements for cards that look professionally made.

GUARANTEE & SUPPORT: Our hardware and software comes with a 3 year warranty and support to help you with any issues you have designing or printing your cards.