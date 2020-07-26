iDiskk 1TB (1024GB) External Hard Drive Storage for iPhone 11 (Pro/SE/6/7/8,X,XR,XS MAX) iPad pro/air/Mini,MacBook Windows PC,USB C Lightning Photo Stick (APP Management for iOS) MFi Certified



Data transfer : for iPhone,iPad,Macbook,PC

DESCRIPTION

iDiskk 1TB External Hard Drive is the first one which has received MFi certification,it is specially designed for expanding storage space of your iPhone,iPad,Macbook, but also can be used as a power bank to recharge for iPhone,iPad

ADVANTAGES

1.Immensely expand storage space for your iPhone,iPad devices: 1TB storage volume can store about 2,000 HD movies or 250,000 songs.

2.Equipped with 10,000mAh battery: which can work as a power bank to recharge your iPhone,iPad (about 4 times power supply for iPhones).

3.Safe and stable data transfer: famous brand hard drive (HDD) is installed inside seamlessly.

4.Portable size: mini-design makes it easy to carry during your trips (commute,on flight,camp,office meeting).

SPECIFICATION

HDD Drive Capability:1TB

Battery Volume:10,000mAh (abut 8 hours continuous comsumption)

Drive Dimension:145*80*24.6mm

Input Interface:Type-C/Micro-USB

Versatile Compatability

Support iPhone iPad Devices (iPhone XS MAX,XS,X/8/7/6,iPad series,Macbooks and PCs)

Files:doc, ppt, xls, xlsx, pdf, html, txt

Photos:gif, jpg, png,jpeg

Videos:avi, flv, m4v, mkv, mov, mp4, rmvb

Music:m4a, aiff, caf, mp3, wav

Data Backup/transfer & Recharge iPhone&iPad

What you get

1×1TB Hard Drive

1× 50cm Long Charging Cable (Mfi Certified)

1×Type C+USB Cable

Storage volume

2TB (2048GB)

Connections

Lightning+USB + USB C

Compatibility

iPhone,iPad,Android,Macbook and Windows PC

Mfi Certified

YES

✔【 1TB HDD Hard Drive】- The iDiskk iPhone Hard Drive lets you easily transfer content between your iPhone, iPad, PC and Mac computer and instantly expands your storage by up to 1TB, freeing up your space to lets you enjoy vide/photo anytime anywhere.

✔【One Key Backup Photos or Videos 】-One key backup your iphone/ipad camera roll via app anytime the external hard drive is connected.Future backups only save newly added files,to avoid storage-consuming duplications.Also you can use in-app camera to take photos/videos,which will be automatically stored into the drive.

✔【MFi Certified & Widely Compatibility】- MFi Certified chip and connector guarantee stable and safe data transfer; USB+Type C+Micro USB (USB-C) ports guarantee it compatible with most devices (iPhone 5/6/7/8/X/XR/XS MAX,iPad series,Macbook and PC)

✔【Plug & Play】- iDiskk Portable Hard Drive offer simple plug and play operation,just plug it into your iphone/ipad and watch the movies directly from the hard drive during your trip or on travel.No software instalation required and intuitively drag and drop files to and from your PC or Macbook.

✔【What you get 】- You will get 1 x 1TB iPhone External Hard Drive, 1 x MFi Charging Cable,1 x Type-C Cable,1 x User Manual. 18 Months Worry-free Warranty & Replacement Warranty and Dedicated Email Customer Support