Idea of Supreme Court ‘unjustified’: Lawyer warns against prioritizing ‘political expediency’   – Armenian News

David Sargsyan

In an interview with ArmNews TV channel, a member of the government commission on constitutional reforms questioned the rationale behind the idea creating a Supreme Court, stressing instead the extreme importance of of ensuring checks and balances among the branches government.

Professor Artur Ghambaryan also emphasized the need of strengthening the presidential institute and limiting the prime minister’s authority.

“The professional panel on constitutional reforms should have focused its debates on the definition of checks and balances in government. Instead, they are now discussing mechanisms for the creation of a Supreme Court. The arguments do not sound convincing to me, though the motivation is not difficult to understand.”

According to Ghambaryan, no lawyer in the past couple of years discussed the necessity of merging the Constitutional and Cassation Courts into a single body. “The origins of this issue are kind of strange, as there isn’t practically any source to rely one. But any issue in law has its origins in science. It isn’t permissible to unite courts out of a sheer political expediency. The academia must make this issue a subject of serious debates,” he added.

The professor also called for a cautious approach to ensuring the continuity of state institutions,…