Idea Nirvana Migration to Vodafone Red Completed in Eight Circles, Rollout in Three Circles Delayed to June 8

Vodafone Idea began moving Idea Nirvana postpaid customers to the Vodafone Red postpaid umbrella beginning May11 The firm was to change Idea Nirvana customers in Gujarat, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and also Kashmir, Odisha, Punjab, and also Rajasthan originally in its initial stage of change. Now, the Idea internet site validates that the change has actually been completed. If you click any one of the above discussed circles on the internet site, it reroutes you to the Vodafone Red internet site. A different record recommends that Vodafone Red migration in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and also Tamil Nadu has actually been delayed to June 8.

The initial stage of migration in eight circles throughout India – Gujarat, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and also Kashmir, Odisha, Punjab, and also Rajasthan– appears to have actually been completed. The Idea postpaid site currently reroutes all Idea Nirvana customers in the above discussed circles to the Vodafone internet site. These customers will certainly no more be able to do any kind of deal utilizing the My Idea application, and also will certainly have to mount the My Vodafone application for recharge and also account details. The change has actually taken place flawlessly, and also all the client has to do is simply change applications. Their numbers or SIM cards do not require to be altered.

An OnlyTech online forum participant was the initial to spot this change in the Gujarat circle, and also he kept in mind that no intimation of migration via SMS or e-mail was offered. He included that the Vodafone consumer treatment solution was likewise inaccessible to aid him address his change uncertainties.

Even the Mumbai circle has actually totally transitioned to VodafoneRed OnlyTech even more reports that the Vodafone Red change stage in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and also Andhra Pradesh has actually been delayed till June 8.

The factor for this hold-up is the coronavirus episode. After this rollout is total in the southerly component of India, states like Delhi, Kolkata, West Bengal, Assam and also North East, Up West, and also UP East will certainly change from Idea Nirvana to Vodafone Red postpaid umbrella. These states must be arranged for change at some time in completion of June or start ofJuly The record mentions that Maharashtra and also Goa and also Madhya Pradesh circles are presently not arranged for migration, and also must be last on the checklist for rollout.

