IDC: Hearables market on the rise, but smartwatch sales have declined in Q1 2020

Q1 of 2020 has seen a major progress in the wearables market, in accordance with the newest report from IDC. The analysts embody not solely smartwatches and health trackers in the class, but hearables (AirPods and rivals) as effectively, which has seen an uptick in demand throughout COVID-19.

Hearables, together with headphones and earbuds, have gotten an more and more widespread class in the tech house. With COVID-19 forcing many individuals to work or be productive from residence, the demand for private audio gadgets has risen, and the numbers mirror this. Apple has seen a rise of 59.9% YoY from 13.three million items of wearables shipped in the identical quarter of 2019, to 21.2 million items in Q1 of this 12 months.

Xiaomis obtained the second largest chunk of the world market with 10.1 million items shipped this quarter – up 56.4% from final 12 months. Samsung ranks third and its hearables accounted for 74% of its shipments throughout this quarter. The newest technology of Galaxy Buds+ could be very profitable and Samsung noticed the highest progress YoY at 71.7% transport a complete of 8.6 million items.

Meanwhile, Fitbit noticed the largest decline since its manufacturing is concentrated in China and the lockdown interrupted the provide chain. FitBit additionally has no hearable class. Fitbit is down 35.7% YoY. 72.6 million wearables had been shipped globally in comparison with the 56 million in the identical quarter final 12 months.

Although Apple Watch sales have barely declined this quarter, the progress of Apple hearables (which incorporates AirPods and Beats) is carried by way of the decline of Apple Watch sales. Huawei noticed the largest progress, promoting 118.5% extra watches relative to the earlier 12 months. Huaweis 2.6 million watches bought ranked second for the quarter. Apple was first, promoting a complete of 4.5 million watches this Q1.

Garmin and Huami (producer of Xiaomi and Amazfit watches) each noticed progress of 31.7% and 80.2%, respectively. The total variety of watches shipped has decreased by 7.1% YoY for a complete of 16.9 million watches shipped globally, that is down from 18.2 million in Q1 of 2019.

Source