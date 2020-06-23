IDC: Chinese wearable market shrinks in Q1, Huawei overtakes Xiaomi for the lead

While world wide wearable shipments grew all through the January-March period, the latest report from IDC shows that the Chinese market is going in the other direction since it contracted by 11% in comparison to the same period this past year. Combined shipments totaled 17.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 and Huawei was the big beneficiary as it was able to outpace Xiaomi to gain the top spot with 4.28 million shipments.

Company Q1 2020 shipments

(in millions) Q1 2020

Market share Q1 2019 shipments

(in millions) Q1 2019

Market share Yearly Growth

Huawei 4.28 24.3% 3.60 18.1% 18.8%

Xiaomi 4.14 23.5% 4.17 21.0% -0.6%

Apple 2.84 16.2% 2.47 12.4% 15.2%

LifeSense 0.78 4.5% 0.45 2.3% 72.9%

BBK Electronics 0.76 4.3% 1.45 7.3% -47.1%



Total 17.61 100.0% 19.87 100.0% -11.3%

Source: IDC





Xiaomi saw a 0.6% decrease in shipments and manged 4.14 million units while Apple came in third place with 2,84 million shipments. Local brand LifeSense experienced the largest growth with nearly 73% increase while BBK Electronics plummeted by 47% and shipped just 765 thousand units.

Looking at smartwatches in particular, Huawei was yet again the market leader with 1.04 million shipments and a 111.9% annually growth. Apple slid in to second place with 319 thousand units, while Xiaomi came in third with 128 thousand shipments. Garmin (110 thousand) and Huami (98 thousand) rounded out the top-five brands. As a whole, the smartwatch market saw an 8.4% increase in comparison to the previous year.

Company Q1 2020 shipments

(in millions) Q1 2020

Market share Q1 2019 shipments

(in millions) Q1 2019

Market share Yearly Growth

Huawei 1.045 47.8% 0.493 24.5% 111.9%

Apple 0.319 14.6% 0.285 14.1% 11.9%

Xiaomi 0.128 5.9% 0.044 2.2% 189.5%

Garmin 0.110 5.0% 0.131 6.5% -16.1%

Huami 0.098 4.5% 0.345 17.1% -71.6%



Total 2.184 100.0% 2.015 100.0% 8.4%

Source: IDC





Source (in Chinese)