IDC: 4.2 million wearables shipped in India during Q1

According to the most recent IDC report, wearable shipments during the January-March interval in India have elevated by over 80% on a yearly foundation. The complete items shipped for the interval have been 4.2 million. The wearable product class contains of earwear, wrist bands and watches.

Breaking down the shipments by product class, earwear topped the chart with 3 million items, adopted by wrist bands which stood at 1 million whereas the watch trade managed solely 200,000 shipments.

Product Category Q1 2019 shipments

(in tens of millions) Q1 2019

Market share Q1 2020 shipments

(in tens of millions) Q1 2020

Market share Yearly Growth

Earwear 0.8 32.8% 3.0 70.8% 289.2%

Wrist Band 1.4 60.9% 1.0 24.2% -28.0%

Watch 0.1 6.3% 0.2 5.0% 43.3%

Total 2.3 100.0% 4.2 100.0% 80.6%

Source: IDC





Earwear was by far the most important rising sector for the interval with an estimated 289% yearly improve in shipments and a close to 71% market share of all wearables. Coming in at a distant second is the watch class which grew by 43.4% however solely captured 5% of Q1 market share. Wrist band shipments declined by over 28% regardless that their market share stood at 24.2%.

Breaking down the market share by manufacturers, boAt audio maintained a 23.9% market share in the earwear sector, barely forward of Samsung which managed 23.6%. In phrases of TWS earphone shipments, Samsung got here out in first place, adopted by Apple.

Xiaomi was the dominant participant in the wrist band market taking a 41.9% share, its closest rival was US-based GOQii electronics. In the smartwatch realm, Huami got here out on high with a 22.4% market share, adopted by Fossil with 17.9% and Apple with 17.7%.

